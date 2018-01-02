Man struck by tractor trailer in Cumberland County

LOWER ALLEN TWP., Cumberland County, PA. — The State Police in Harrisburg are currently investigating a struck pedestrian on the U.S. 15 South Ramp from PA 581 West in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County.

Troopers were investigating a separate crash when one of the occupants of a vehicle in that separate crash was outside of his vehicle and was struck by a passing tractor trailer.



The 74-year old male victim was transported by EMS from the scene and is in critical condition at Holy Spirit Hospital.

The State Police were contacted at approx. 11:00 AM this morning.

SOURCE: PA. State Police