× Manheim Township teen charged with sexually assaulting child

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 19-year-old Manheim Township man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually abused a child , forcing the victim to touch his genitals and have sex on numerous occasions between 2009 and 2012, according to Manheim Township police.

The name of the suspect because he is being charged as a juvenile, police say. The alleged assaults occurred while the suspect was under the age of 18.

The suspect is being charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and indecent assault.