× Mayor Helfrich Names Troy Bankert York City Interim Chief of Police

YORK, PA (January 2, 2018)–The City of York announces today the promotion of Captain Troy Bankert to the interim chief of police position, following the retirement of Chief Wes Kahley. Bankert has served 19 years with the York City Police Department.

“I’m thrilled that Troy has graciously agreed to step up and lead this department as we search for a permanent replacement,” said Michael Helfrich, Mayor of York. “In addition to his many years of leadership in the York City Police Department, Interim Chief Bankert has excellent relationships with our officers on the streets, our residents and the broader community. I’m excited for what he brings to the interim chief position and look forward to working with him.”

“I would like to thank Mayor Helfrich and the people of York for entrusting me with the responsibility to lead the men and women of the York City Police Department,” said Interim Chief Bankert. “I am humbled and honored to be appointed as interim chief of police of the city that I’ve had the opportunity to serve for 19 years. My goals as interim chief include building deeper and more meaningful relationships in our neighborhoods and executing the highest level of customer service and professionalism throughout the department.”

A native of York City, Interim Chief Bankert started his career with the York City Police Department after serving five years in the United States Air Force. Interim Chief Bankert earned a bachelor’s degree from York College of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University. He has been with the York City Police Department since January of 1999. Chief Bankert has worked his way through the ranks of the York CIty Police Department, serving as patrol officer, evidence investigator, arson investigator, field training officer, sergeant, lieutenant and most recently as captain. He lives in Spring Grove with his wife, Mary, and daughter, Kate. His step-son, Willy, is a veteran of the Iraq war.

SOURCE: York Mayor’s Office