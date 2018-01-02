× NFL Week 17: How did our area teams fare?

Week 17 of the NFL Season is in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

REDSKINS 10, GIANTS 18

The Washington Redskins couldn’t complete their .500 season, as they fell to the New York Giants on Sunday.

QB Kirk Cousins had an awful game, finishing with 158 yards through the air and three interceptions. He did have the team’s only score on a first quarter rushing touchdown.

The Redskins finished the season with a 7-9 record.

BENGALS 31, RAVENS 27

The Baltimore Ravens just needed to win to clinch a postseason berth.

The team couldn’t muster that win, and fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the final minute of the game.

QB Joe Flacco threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to lead the team to victory.

Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner, a 49-yard bomb to WR Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds left in the game.

The Ravens finished the season with a 9-7 record, just narrowly missing the playoffs.

BROWNS 24, STEELERS 28

The Pittsburgh Steelers completed the Cleveland Browns’ win-less season.

Despite sitting many key starters, the Steelers were able to pull out the victory.

Backup QB Landry Jones threw for 239 yards and a score, while RB Stevan Ridley ran for 80 yards and added a score.

Browns’ QB Deshone Kizer threw for 318 yards and 2 TD’s, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Browns from entering the history books as one of the worst teams ever.

The Steelers clinched a first round bye, and will have the week off while preparing for the AFC Divisional playoffs.

COWBOYS 6, EAGLES 0

In a meaningless games, the Dallas Cowboys were able to pull out the victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season finale.

Philadelphia only played its starters on the first few drives, before resting many key players for the majority of the game on Sunday.

Backup QB Nate Sudfeld threw for 134 yards, but couldn’t lead the Eagles’ offense to a score.

Despite playing their starters, the Cowboys could only muster a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard pass from QB Dak Prescott to WR Brice Butler.

Prescott finished the day with 134 yards through the air, while RB Ezekiel Elliott added 103 yards on the ground.

The Philadelphia Eagles locked up the top spot in the NFC a week ago, and will have the week off while preparing for the NFC Divisional playoffs.