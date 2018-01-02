× 2018 PA Farm Show Schedule & Events

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is right around the corner.

The event kicks off on Saturday, January 8 at 8 a.m. and runs through Saturday, January 13.

Here’s the schedule of events:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6, 2018

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

8 a.m. Draft Horse Youth Showmanship, followed by Cart Classes (EA)

Supreme Champion Bred Gilt (SA)

8:30 a.m. Junior Lamb Skill-a-thon (KCC)

9 a.m. Poultry Judging (E)

Swine Sale (SA)

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship (LA)

10 a.m. Opening Ceremonies with Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary Russell Redding (LFS)

Rabbit Youth Showmanship Contest (E)

Poultry Youth Showmanship Contest (KCC)

Blue Ribbon Pie Contest (GFS)

11 a.m. Chef Instructor Mike Ditchfield and Students from the Pennsylvania College of Technology(CCS)

12 p.m. Lance Smith, Executive Chef at The Millworks (CCS)

1 p.m. Thermador Chefs Challenge (CCS)

Wine Competition Awards Ceremony (LFS)

2 p.m. David Santucci, Regional Sales Manager at Country Fresh Mushrooms (CCS)

PA Prefferred™ Junior Baking Cookie/Brownie Bar Contest (GFS)

Cheese Competition Awards Ceremony (LFS)

2:30 p.m. Cider Competition Awards Ceremony (LFS)

3 p.m. Kristina Wisneski, Executive Chef at Enoteca Tredici (CCS)

Equine Barn Open to the Public (until 8 p.m.) (EB)

4 p.m. Darren Layre, Sous Chef at Eleven (CCS)

PA Preferred™ Chocolate Cake Contest (GFS)

Junior Market Goat Show, followed by Showmanship (SA)

Border Collie Sheep Herding Competition (EA)

5 p.m. Jerry Gates, Bar-B-Que Mayham, 2017 Blended Burger Winner (CCS)

Farm Show Fashions with a Flair (H)

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship (LA)

9 p.m. Grand Champion Junior Market Goat (SA)

​SUNDAY, JANUARY 7, 2018

HOURS: 8 AM TO 8 PM

8 a.m. Junior Beef Breeding Cattle Show (EA)

Junior Market Lamb Show, followed by Showmanship (SA)

Rabbit Presentations (E)

State Police Mounted Drill Team (LA)

10 a.m. Honey Extraction Demonstration by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association (CCS)

Non-Denominational Worship Service (BH)

Cumberland County 4-H Club Drill Team (LA)

11 a.m. Kristin Messner-Baker, Owner at The Vegetable Hunter (CCS)

12 p.m. Kurt Wewer, Executive Chef at the Garlic Poet Restaurant (CCS)

Draft Horse hitched Competition – 6 Horse Hitch and other Team Classes (LA)

Angel Food Cake Contest (GFS)

1 p.m. Alex Guarnaschelli, Food Network Host, Cookbook Author, “Chopped” & “Iron Chef” Judge (CCS)

1:30 p.m. Farm Show’s Got Talent Contest (BH)

2 p.m. Richard McGlynn III, Garde Manger Chef at Morcilla (CCS)

Junior Market Steer Show, followed by Showmanship (EA)

3 p.m. Alex Guarnaschelli, Food Network Host, Cookbook Author, “Chopped” & “Iron Chef” Judge (CCS)

Junior Market Lamb Show, followed by Showmanship (SA)

4 p.m. Chef Instructor Paul Mach and Students from the Pennsylvania College of Technology (CCS)

Thumbprint Cookie Contest (GFS)

5 p.m. School Cooking Challenge with Students from the Pennsylvania College of Technology (CCS)

6 p.m. Maple Production Demonstration by the PA Maple Syrup Producers (CCS)

Border Collie Sheep Herding Competition Finals (LA)

7 p.m. Celebrity Rabbit Hopping Contest (SA)

​MONDAY, JANUARY 8, 2018

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

Ag Careers & Education Day: Agriculture offers real-life applications of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math concepts kids learn in school. On Monday, January 8, we will highlight the multitude of STEM careers available in agriculture with lots of hands-on activities and demonstrations.

8 a.m. Junior Market Swine Show, followed by Showmanship (SA)

Open Beef Cattle Show (EA)

8:30 a.m. Agricultural Education Demonstrations (LFS)

10 a.m. Maple Production Demonstration by the PA Maple Syrup Producers (CCS)

Wood Carving Demonstration by C. Lubkemann (GFS)

11 a.m. Qui Qui Masara, Executive Chef at Mangia Qui (CCS)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

12 p.m. Kathryn Long, RDN, LDN, and Erin Dunleavy MS, RDN, LDN, Weis Markets, Inc. (CCS)

Make It & Take It: Snack Mix (EL)

1 p.m. Barry Crumlich, Executive Chef at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence (CCS)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

2 p.m. David Taddei, Executive Chef at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park, Inc. and Marianna Foods, Inc. (CCS)

Pennsylvania State FFA Association Mid-Winter Convention (LA)

Demonstration by the PA Gourd Society (GFS)

3 p.m. Jason Clark, Restaurant Chef at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course (CCS)

Blacksmith Demonstration (GFS)

4 p.m. Jim Woltman, Executive Chef at The Mill in Hershey (CCS)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

5 p.m. John & Sukey Jamison, Owners of Jamison Farm (CCS)

6 p.m. Honey Extraction Demonstration by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association (CCS)

Mini Horse Pull (EA)

6:45 p.m. Square Dance Parade, followed by Competition (LA)

​TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2018

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

Diversity on Display Day: Every sector, large or small, is important to our agriculture industry. Look for signs saying, “I am PA Agriculture. Ask me how.” Find out how each person or business contributes, and the role they play in Pennsylvania agriculture.

7 a.m. Scholarship Foundation Breakfast (BH)

8 a.m. Alpaca Show and Demonstration (EA)

8:30 a.m. Agricultural Education Demonstrations (LFS)

9 a.m. Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Awards (SA)

4-H Potato Grading and Identification (KCC)

Pony Pulling Contest; Heavy, Light and Mediumweight (LA)

9:30 a.m. Sale of Champions (SA)

10 a.m. Nicolette Spudic, Pick your Poison Consulting – Food labels presentation (CCS)

Carving Spurtles and Spoons Demonstration (GFS)

10:30 a.m. Junior Livestock Sale; Goats, Swine, Steers, Lambs, Rabbits (SA)

11 a.m. Honey Extraction Demonstration by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association (CCS)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

12 p.m. Deidre Bloch, Co-owner and Chef at ScottDee’s Catering (CCS)

Make It and Take It: PA Rocks (EL)

1 p.m. Ben Beaver, Executive Chef at Café 1500 (CCS)

Horse Pulling Contest; Light and Heavyweight (LA)

2 p.m. Robert Dacko, Food Service Specialist for Weis Markets, Inc. (CCS)

3 p.m. John Reis, Corporate Executive Chef at The Hilton Harrisburg (CCS)

4 p.m. Chef Instructor Claire Dacko and Students from Dauphin County Technical School (CCS)

Pennsylvania’s Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest, Sponsored by Good Foods (GFS)

5:00 p.m. School Cooking Challenge with Students from the Dauphin County Technical School (CCS)

Draft Horse Hitch and Drive (EA)

Rabbit Hopping Demonstrations (E)

6:00 p.m. Maple Production Demonstration by the PA Maple Syrup Producers (CCS)

Horse Shoe Pitching and Musical Entertainment by Make Mine Country and Chapel Hill (LA)

Celebrity Draft Horse Team Driving Contest (EA)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

​WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2018

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

Public Officials Days: Government and the agriculture industry have a long history, and a bright future, of working together! The goal of Public Officials Day at the Farm Show is to further strengthen the relationship between those in agriculture and those in government. This day is designed to foster communication and collaboration with policy makers at the local, state and federal levels.

8 a.m. Antique Tractor Display and Farm Activity Area (EA)

Speed Horse Demonstration (LA)

8:30 a.m. Agricultural Education Demonstrations (LF)

10 a.m. Youth Fleece to Shawl Contest and Auction (SA)

Blacksmith Demonstration (GFS)

11 a.m. Maple Production Demonstration by the PA Maple Syrup Producers (CCS)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

11:30 a.m. Youth Pedal Tractor Pull Registration (EA)

12 p.m. The Meatball Showdown presented by the PA Beef Council (CCS)

Draft Horse Hitch and Drive (LA)

Make It and Take It: Microwave Mug Mix (EL)

Fiber Art Demonstration by E. Anderson (GFS)

12:30 p.m. Youth Pedal Tractor Pull (EA)

1 p.m. Jim Switzenberg, Director of Operations at John Wright Restaurant (CCS)

Wood Carving Demonstration by C. Lubkemann (GFS)

2 p.m. Doug Krick, Executive Chef at Dodge City Steakhouse (CCS)

Speed Horse Demonstration (LA)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

3 p.m. Travis Mumma, Executive Chef at Cafe Fresco (CCS)

Sheep to Shawl Contest and Auction (SA)

Gerald Putt Wildlife Artist (GFS)

4 p.m. Chef Instructor Robert Corle and Lebanon County Career and Technology Center Students (CCS)

Antique Tractor Pull (EA)

PA Mohair Demonstration by T. Kunst (GFS)

4:30 p.m. Draft Horse Pleasure Showmanship (LA)

5 p.m. School Cooking Challenge and Lebanon County Career & Technology Center Students (CCS)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

5:30 p.m. Bid Calling Contest (BH)

6 p.m. Honey Extraction Demonstration by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association (CCS)

7 p.m. Speed Horse Demonstration (LA)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11, 2018

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

Veterans, Military & Their Families Day: Farmers are the 2% of our nation that feeds us. Veterans are the 2% that protects us. On Thursday, January 11, we will honor those who feed, those who serve, and those who do both. It’s always a good day to recognize those who dedicate their lives for our freedom.

8 a.m. Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship, following by Judging (NW)

Junior Breeding Sheep Showmanship, followed by Judging (SA)

8:30 a.m. Draft Horse Pleasure Show and Stick Horse Race (EA)

10 a.m. Honey Extraction Demonstration by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association (CCS)

PA Mohair Demonstration by T. Kunst (GFS)

11 a.m. Chef Instructor Brian Peffley and Lebanon County Career and Technology Center Students (CCS)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

12 p.m. Wes Trout, Sales Manager and Culinary Trainer for BOSCH and Thermador Appliances (CCS)

Make It and Take It: Nest Box Building, Sponsored by the Bluebird Society of PA (EL)

1 p.m. Army vs. Navy Cook-Off (CCS)

Exceptional Rodeo (LA)

2 p.m. Homegrown By Heroes™ Award Presentation (CCS)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

3 p.m. John Moeller, former White House Chef and Author (CCS)

Carving Spurtles and Spoons Demonstration (GFS)

3:30 p.m. Junior Meat Breeding Goat Showmanship, followed by Judging (NW)

4 p.m. Cher Harris, Executive Pastry Chef at The Hotel Hershey (CCS)

Fiber Works Resource Center Demonstration (GFS)

5 p.m. Jen Moyer Murphy, Corporate Chef at Clemens Food Group (CCS)

Rabbit Hopping Demonstration (E)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

6 p.m. Maple Production Demonstration by the PA Maple Syrup Producers (CCS)

Angora Palooza (SA)

PA Equine Showcase (EA)

7 p.m. PRCA Circuit Finals Rodeo (LA)

​FRIDAY, JANUARY 12, 2018

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

Resource Conservation Day: Farmers are the original stewards of our land. On Friday, January 12, we’re highlighting the work of our industry to provide for the future of our state, and our nation, through farmland preservation and best management practices for conservation.

8 a.m. Breeding Sheep Judging (SA)

Dairy Cattle Judging (EA)

Open Dairy Goat Judging (NW)

10 a.m. Maple Production Demonstration by the PA Maple Syrup Producers (CCS)

Tractor Square Dancing (LA)

PA Mohair Demonstration by T. Kunst (GFS)

11 a.m. Todd Lewis, Chef Instructor, PA Department of Corrections (CCS)

Draft Horse Hitch and Drive (LA)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

12 p.m. Maureen Fowler, Sous Chef at Devon Seafood Grill (CCS)

Make It and Take It: Cookie Mix, Sponsored by Golden Barrel (EL)

Fiber Works Resource Center Demonstration (GFS)

1 p.m. The Best Rib and Beer Competition presented by the PA Pork Producers Council (CCS)

Tractor Square Dancing (LA)

Fiber Art Demonstration by E. Anderson (GFS)

2 p.m. Bill Collier, Executive Chef at Bricco (CCS)

Agri-Magic Show (GFS)

2:30 p.m. Celebrity Cow Milking Contest (EA)

3 p.m. Thomas J. Long, Director of Campus Dining at HACC’s The Chef’s Apprentice (CCS)

3:30 p.m. Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship (EA)

4 p.m. Chef Instructor David T. Mills III and HACC, Central PA’s Community College, Students (CCS)

5 p.m. School Cooking Challenge with HACC, Central PA’s Community College, Students (CCS)

Golden Barrel Sticky Bun Contest (GFS)

6 p.m. Honey Extraction Demonstration by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association (CCS) PA Equine Showcase (EA)

7 p.m. PRCA Circuit Finals Rodeo (LA)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13, 2018

HOURS: 8 AM TO 5 PM

8 a.m. Meat Breeding Sheep Judging (SA)

Boer Goat Show (NW)

9 a.m. Antique Tractor Restoration Presentations (LFS)

Equine Shocase (EA)

2 p.m. Lumberjack Demonstration (EA)

3 p.m. Chef Instructor Chad Brumbaugh and HACC, Central PA’s Community College, Students (CCS)

Department 35, Antique Tractor Restoration, Awards Presentation (LFS)

4 p.m. Stephanie Gelberd, Executive Chef, SAVOR, PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center (CCS)

5 p.m. PRCA Circuit Finals Rodeo (LA)

40.273191 -76.886701