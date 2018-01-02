× PA Tourism Office and SkiPA join forces to entice more travelers to hit the state’s slopes in 2018

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Tourism Office and Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association announced Tuesday that they are joining forces to entice more travelers to hit the slopes in Pennsylvania this winter.

This partnership will include insider tips and articles from SkiPA experts, daily snow reports on visitPA.com, and contests and giveaways provided by member attractions.

“With 20 ski resorts across the state, Pennsylvania offers premier slopes, tubing lanes, and terrain parks for every age and experience level,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film. “Our partnership with SkiPA will provide all the knowledge and know-how our happy travelers need to hit our great mountains this winter.”

As part of the partnership, snow reports from SkiPA will be featured on visitPA.com to share conditions and snow levels so travelers can plan the perfect trip. In addition, there will be giveaways for lift tickets and other wintery prizes provided by SkiPA members. The Tourism Office will use visitPA.com, its five social media channels, Happy Thoughts blog and e-newsletter to share information and promote the giveaways.

“We look forward to our partnership with visitPA this winter and are excited to share the depth of winter snow sports activities Pennsylvania has to offer,” said Linda Irvin, SkiPA executive director. “Many people don’t realize they don’t need to travel to the West Coast or New England to enjoy a first-class ski vacation. From beginner ski and snowboard programs to challenging ski slopes and Olympic-standard terrain parks, Pennsylvania has something for every age and skill level.”

In January, the festivities continue with Pennsylvania’s Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, allowing beginners to learn the ropes at resorts across the commonwealth for discounted prices.

Travelers looking to hit the slopes can find information on PA’s vertical drops, lifts and trails, and the latest snow conditions at visitPA.com.

Also, for the first time in more than a decade, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will conduct a seven-week advertising campaign in Baltimore, New York, Cleveland, and Washington, D.C. The advertisements invite travelers to take a winter getaway in Pennsylvania while showcasing the state’s great skiing and small-town charm. While most advertisements will be featured on websites and social media, the campaign also includes a television commercial along with posters in Washington, D.C., Metro stations.

“Our research indicates our southern neighbors in Washington, D.C., and Maryland have a strong interest in exploring Pennsylvania in the winter, while New York and Cleveland are consistently top markets for attracting skiers and snowboarders,” said Lepore. “The goal is to connect with travelers in these markets through beautiful photography and video with a warm reminder that happiness is always in the forecast in Pennsylvania.”