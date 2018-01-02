× Police investigate hit-and-run collision in Palmyra

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — South Londonderry Township Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision with a parked vehicle.

The incident occurred on December 31 around 2 a.m. in front of a residence located in the 100 block of North Village Circle, in the Village at Springbrook Farms Development.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is possibly a red Honda sedan with damage to the passenger side and its mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 717-838-1376.