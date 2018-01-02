× Police investigating a shots-fired incident at Lancaster bar on New Year’s Eve

LANCASTER — Lancaster City Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred at a West Orange Street bar early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at 1:16 a.m. at Catalina’s, 40 W. Orange Street. Officers were summoned to the establishment for the report of a fight inside where shots had been fired.

As police investigated, they received conflicting reports from patrons, some of whom allegedly said no shots had been fired, while others said someone had brandished a handgun in order to “back off” a hostile crowd.

An employee at Catalina’s allegedly told police that there had been a fight inside, and during the attempt to stop the fight, an unknown patron picked up a table and acted as though he was going to swing it as a weapon. At that point, the employee, who was armed and had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon, produced a firearm and fired a single shot inside the bar.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The employee was identified by officers at the scene, but is not being identified publicly because no charges have been filed, police say.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3000 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Those with information can also text an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411.