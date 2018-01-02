Police seek suspect in Turkey Hill robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect who robbed a Turkey Hill on the 700 block of North Mountain Road on December 26.

According to police, the suspect entered the convenience store, displayed a knife and demanded cash from the registers. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

Anyone with information should submit a tip here or contact Det. Kauffman at 717-657-5656 ext. 1141 and reference incident number C17-0020706.