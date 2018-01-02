× Rep. Shuster will not seek re-election in U.S. House

HARRISBURG — United States Representative Bill Shuster announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives.

Rep. Shuster, of Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District, was elected to Congress in May 2001 — replacing his father, Bud Shuster, who resigned in February of that year.

Upon his arrival to Congress, the Hollidaysburg Republican immediately began to serve as Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Read Rep. Shuster’s full statement below:

“As we say goodbye to 2017 and greet 2018 with hope and optimism, I want to thank the people of the 9th Congressional District for their support and wish everyone a happy and prosperous 2018.

“It has been one of my life’s greatest honors to serve and represent the citizens of the 9th District for 17 years. It has also been a tremendous privilege to have been selected by my congressional colleagues to be Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for the last five years. I am proud of the legislation the Committee has passed into law, most with bipartisan votes. This is my final year as Chairman, and we have much still to do.

“As I look forward to the future, I have had a lot to contemplate as to how to best serve my constituents and the American people over the next year. With much deliberation, consultation with my family, and prayer over the last several weeks, I have decided not to seek election for a 10th term. It was a difficult decision because of my love of this Nation and the people I serve. Rather than focusing on a re-election campaign, I thought it wiser to spend my last year as Chairman focusing 100% on working with President Trump and my Republican and Democratic colleagues in both Chambers to pass a much needed infrastructure bill to rebuild America.

“So it is with a happy heart and a sense of accomplishment that I say this will be my final year in the U.S. Congress.

“I want to again thank the citizens of the 9th District for putting their faith in me. I want to thank my House colleagues for putting their trust in me by selecting me as Chairman. I want to express my deep appreciation for the hard work my staff has put in over the years. To my friends, I am grateful for your loyal support. Most of all, my love and deep affection to my entire family, especially my daughter Ali and my son Garrett, for their unconditional love, patience, and guidance over the years.

“May God bless the people of the 9th Congressional District and the United States of America. Thank you!”