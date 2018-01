× Six displaced after fire in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Six people were displaced after a Monday night fire destroyed three row homes.

On January 1 before 8:20 p.m., flames broke out at a home in the area of Locust and South 9th Street in Lebanon City.

No one was injured in the fire, and the Central Pennsylvania Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Currently, there is no word on what caused the fire.