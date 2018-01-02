× Wednesday brings a bump in temperatures under partly cloudy skies

ANOTHER BLAST OF COLD

Clear skies and calm winds tonight, allow temperatures to drop to the single digits by morning. Plenty of early sunshine Wednesday, then the clouds obscure the bright skies. Afternoon highs reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds are much lighter and out of the south. The next system followed by another round of bitter cold air begins spilling into the area Thursday. Temperatures are held in the lower and middle 20s and drastically fall from there. A few snow showers or snow flurries could sneak into our eastern counties, as a coastal low tracks northeast. Most of the area should escape any snow and stay under mostly cloudy skies. Winds become quite gusty out of the northwest. By Friday, morning lows bottom out in the single digits with afternoon readings stuck in the lower teens. Wind chill values during the afternoon are below zero! The numbing cold continues into the beginning of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Morning lows plummet to near zero with some spots below zero Saturday. The day starts breezy, however, late in the day, the winds begin to relax. Afternoon readings are very cold in the teens once again and with the breeze, sub zero wind chills are likely again. While it’s another brutal morning in the lower single digits, the winds finally relax. Afternoon highs return to the 20s.

FINALLY ABOVE FREEZING

We finally see temperatures above freezing, as we get a break from the brutal cold. Temperatures climb to the middle and upper 30s. The next system brings a threat for a wintry mix during the evening into the overnight. Most of the precipitation exits during the morning. With morning lows in the upper 20s Tuesday, afternoon readings will reach the upper 30s before falling back midweek.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist