× Cash 5 Jackpot of $300,000 won in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Dauphin County for the Tuesday, January 2, drawing matched all five balls drawn, 17-23-29-35-42, to win $300,000, less applicable withholding. Rutter’s Farm Store, 2800 Vine St., Middletown, earns a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 24,900 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

In the 2016-17 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Lottery awarded more than $65 million in prizes in Dauphin County and contributed more than $20.3 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.

SOURCE: PA Lottery