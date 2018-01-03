× Coachella 2018 lineup: Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem to headline

Beyoncé is making good on her promise to headline the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Queen Bey was slated to headline last year’s festival, but she was pregnant with her twins at the time and canceled due to doctor’s orders. The superstar singer, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter in June.

Coachella released a statement last February via Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment team saying she’d return this year to headline the event, which takes place annually in California’s Inland Empire.

Lady Gaga stepped in as Beyoncé’s replacement.

The music festival, which is held over two weekends in April,will also be headlined by the Weeknd and Eminem.

Other musical acts include, Migos, Chromeo, Kygo, St. Vincent, Cardi B, French Montana and Miguel.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday.