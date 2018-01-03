× Head of security for PA Senate steps down amid investigation

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Senate Director of Security has resigned.

Senate officials confirmed to FOX43 that Justin Ferrante stepped down Friday. Officials add that Megan Martin has been named acting director until a permanent person is selected.

Ferrante is accused of harassing two female subordinates, allegedly sending them inappropriate text messages, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

An investigation into Ferrante is still pending.

The York County resident became a security officer within the Senate in 1999. He was promoted to Assistant Director in 2003 and became the Director of Security in September 2004.