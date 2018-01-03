× Holiday concert to benefit domestic violence victim’s to be held in York County woman’s memory

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A holiday concert that will benefit domestic violence victims is being held in a York County woman’s memory.

Diana Ziegler was killed by her husband, John Ziegler, III, in January 2017.

Now, a concert will be held in her memory as she was involved in musical activities, singing, and playing the cello for school productions.

Titled the “Twelfth Night of Christmas”, the trombone choir concert will be held at 7 p.m. at Derry Presbyterian Church at 248 East Derry Road in Hershey on January 5.

The show is free, but donations will be collected at the intermission and will benefit the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Light refreshments will be served after the show, and the Coalition’s Executive Director, Susan Higginbotham, will give a brief presentation on the impact and epidemic of domestic violence.