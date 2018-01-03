Increasing clouds Wednesday with some overnight flurries, then a brutal arctic blast settles into the region

NOT AS FRIGID: Wednesday is not as frigid, and the winds even take a break too. The morning does start about as frigid as the last few days. Temperatures are in the single digits, and some are even below zero. After a sunny start Wednesday, clouds increase during the afternoon. It’s no significant warm up, but readings reach the lower to middle 20s. Skies remain mostly cloudy during the night. We’re watching a developing coastal system through Thursday morning. It’s not going to be a big snow maker for us, but don’t be surprised if a few flurries manage to clip the eastern half of the area. It’s a close call, but worst-case scenario is a coating to perhaps an inch far east. Either way, it’s breezy, with highs in the 20s and wind chill values back into the teens. Sunshine slowly returns during the afternoon from west to east.

ANOTHER ARCTIC BLAST: The bitter cold and strong breezes are back again for the weekend! Friday brings partly sunny skies, and bitter cold temperatures in the lower teens. Wind chill values are brutal, in the negative single digits. Saturday brings more sunshine, but still some breezes. Temperatures are in the teens again. Wind chill values are in the single digits. Sunday shows some small moderation in temperatures. Expect readings in the upper teens to lower 20s. Of course, mornings get a brutally cold start too. Morning lows begin in the single digits, and could even dip below 0 for a few spots.

NEXT WEEK: Monday continues a gradual thaw, but the next system approaches fast. Depending on how long it takes to scour out the cold air, there could be a wintry mix to start late Monday before a transition to rain for most through the night. We’ll monitor the wintry mix chances into Tuesday morning. Temperatures do at least manage to jump above the freezing mark during the afternoon on both Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!