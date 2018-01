× Lack Tuscarora EMS opens warming station until further notice

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.– The Lack Tuscarora EMS has opened a warming station until further notice.

The station has been opened as a way to combat the cold weather that has blasted our region.

The station is located at 9320 Route 75 South in East Waterford.

Anyone with questions can call 717-734-3959.