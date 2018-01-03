× Light snow possible then winds increase and the bitter cold returns

SNOW THEN FRIGID COLD

Clouds thicken up but before they do, temperatures fall from the 20s to the teens fast. They hold steady overnight in the upper teens. Light snow develops towards early morning in time for the morning drive. Because temperatures are so cold, the snow is likely to accumulate quickly. Light snow showers continues into early

afternoon, as a coastal storm strengthens moving up the eastern seaboard. A coating up to 3” of accumulation expected. The higher amounts are east closer to the storm. Temperatures are held in the lower and middle 20s due to the cloud cover. Winds become a nuisance once again. They will gust over 20mph by evening and increase heading into Friday. Wind chill values drop below zero Thursday night and stay there until Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures are in the lower and middle teens both Friday and Saturday. With gusty winds both days, wind chill values during the day are below zero. Winds begin to settle Saturday but don’t completely relax until late evening. Actual morning low temperatures are in the single digits to near zero during this time too. With calm winds and pressure overhead, it’s a very cold morning Sunday near zero. Plenty of sunshine initially, however, clouds increase during the late afternoon. Readings climb to the lower and middle 20s. Temperatures hold steady with the next system approaching. Light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday morning.



FINALLY ABOVE FREEZING

Models are all over the place with our next system and temperatures. They do look to rise above freezing Monday for the first time in two weeks. Highs should reach the middle 30s. The next wave brings a wintry mix overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures top out in the 30s once again. Quiet, dry weather expected for Wednesday with readings in the middle and upper 30s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist