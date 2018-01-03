× Man charged with unlawful restraint of Lancaster County woman

CLAY TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — A man is in Lancaster County Prison after police say he restrained and threatened a Clay Township woman. It happened on January 2. Police responded to a report of a female allegedly being abducted from her home in Clay Township at 3:42 p.m. The victim’s mother told police that the 22 year old female victim was in the Reading area with the accused abductor and she was returning to Clay Township by herself to talk to the Officers. The victim told police that the accused was not making the threats to her but that his family members were who are located out of State. Police then received another call from the victim at 12:35 a.m. on January 3, 2018 reporting that the accused, Edwin J. Miranda was inside of her home and that he made direct threats to the victim. Miranda was taken into custody without incident on the charges of Unlawful Restraint, Terroristic Threats-Domestic Violence and Intimidation of a Witness. Miranda is currently in Lancaster County Prison with a bail set at $13,000.00.