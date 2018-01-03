Man who recorded sexual assaults to serve 40 years in prison

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Waynesboro man who recorded his sexual assaults of two children has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Evan Lawbaugh, 34, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of production of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

According to United States Attorney David Freed, Lawbaugh sexually assaulted a toddler boy and a 4-year-old girl and recorded the assaults. Freed adds that Lawbaugh distributed the videos depicting the assault on the toddler.

Lawbaugh also possessed thousands of images and hundreds of videos of child pornography, including images depicting the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

He was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in April 2015.