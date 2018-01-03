× Police identify man who was struck by tractor trailer Tuesday in Lower Allen Township

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — State Police have released the name of the man struck by a tractor trailer Tuesday on the U.S. 15 South Ramp from PA 581 West.

Police were investigating another accident nearby when an occupant of one of the vehicles involved, identified Wednesday as Javier J. Gallo, 74, of East Stroudsburg, was struck by a passing tractor trailer.

Gallo remains in critical condition at Holy Spirit Hospital, police say.

The tractor trailer continued traveling southbound on U.S. 15 when troopers stopped it a few miles from the scene, police say.

The driver has not yet been identified, according to police. The investigation is still ongoing.