Poll: How are you braving the cold?

The cold temperatures has taken hold of Central Pennsylvania.

Unfortunately, another arctic blast is expected this weekend.

FOX43’s Andrea Michaels says that the bitter cold and strong breezes are back again for the weekend! Friday brings partly sunny skies, and bitter cold temperatures in the lower teens. Wind chill values are brutal, in the negative single digits. Saturday brings more sunshine, but still some breezes. Temperatures are in the teens again. Wind chill values are in the single digits. Sunday shows some small moderation in temperatures. Expect readings in the upper teens to lower 20s. Of course, mornings get a brutally cold start too. Morning lows begin in the single digits, and could even dip below 0 for a few spots.

Our question is, how are you braving the cold?