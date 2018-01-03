× Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists announced

CANTON, OHIO– The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the 15 finalists for this year’s induction class.

The list includes members from each of our area’s teams: two former Philadelphia Eagles, a former Baltimore Raven, a former Pittsburgh Steeler and a former Washington Redskin.

The finalists are as follows:

Tony Boselli

Isaac Bruce

Brian Dawkins

Alan Faneca

Steve Hutchinson

Joe Jacoby

Edgerrin James

Ty Law

Ray Lewis

John Lynch

Kevin Mawae

Randy Moss

Terrell Owens

Brian Urlacher

Everson Walls

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

S Brian Dawkins played for 13 years in Philadelphia followed by 3 years with the Denver Broncos. In total, Dawkins accumulated 1131 tackles (including assists), 26 sacks and 37 interceptions. He was an 8-time Pro Bowler and is one of five players in NFL history to record at least 30 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.

WR Terrell Owens only played 1.5 seasons in Philadelphia, but that was only a snippet of his Hall-of-Fame career. Over 15 years, Owens compiled 1,078 catches for 15,934 receiving yards and 153 TDs. He was a 6-time Pro Bowler that led the league in receiving touchdowns 3 times. Owens finished his career second all-time in receiving yards, and ranks eighth in receptions and third in receiving touchdowns.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

LB Ray Lewis spent his entire 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens, and helped the team win two Super Bowls. Lewis had over 2,000 tackles (including assists), 41.5 sacks, and 31 interceptions. He was elected to the Pro Bowl 13 times, and won a Super Bowl in his final career game while battling arm injuries. Lewis is expected to be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

G Alan Faneca spent 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers before dividing his time between the New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals for his final 3 seasons. Faneca was elected to nine straight Pro Bowls and was considered the leader of an offensive line that won a Super Bowl for Pittsburgh. For the final 9 years of Faneca’s career, he never missed a game.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

T Joe Jacoby spent his entire 13-year career with the Washigton Redskins. He was elected to four straight Pro Bowls and named a First Team All-Pro twice. Jacoby helped bring three Super Bowls to Washington over his career.