Saquon Barkley will be represented by Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports company

Saquon Barkley has an agent.

According to a report from ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell, the departing Penn State running back has signed with Roc Nation Sports, the company founded by hip hop star Jay Z.

Roc Nation has made a practice of signing just a handful of top prospects from each draft class, Rovell’s report says. The firm also represents current NFL star running backs Todd Gurley and Leonard Fournette.

“It was a really easy decision,” Barkley said in Rovell’s report. “A lot of people came around my way, but they were focused on me and they did a great job at selling my family on setting me up for life, bringing value outside of football. I felt like it was harder for other agencies to pitch that family feel when they were working with 30 or 40 guys.”

Barkley, who is the top-rated player on ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper’s list of prospects, announced his decision to leave Penn State one day after the Nittany Lions’ 35-28 over the University of Washington in the Fiesta Bowl. He rushed for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, his third as a starter.