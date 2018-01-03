× State Police announce fewer DUI arrests, more crashes during New Year’s Eve weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Troopers arrested 284 people for driving under the influence during the three-day New Year’s holiday from Dec. 30, 2017 through Jan. 1, 2018. The total is a decrease from 2017 when 328 DUI arrests were made during the same holiday driving period.

State police investigated 1,169 crashes over the long weekend, almost double the number investigated during the same period last year, when troopers responded to 595 crashes. Of the 1,169 collisions investigated, 66 involved alcohol, 251 people were injured, and two people were killed.

In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 2,617 speeding citations, 251 seatbelt citations, and 30 child safety seat citations.

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

CRASH DATA Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2016 595 3 4 113 46 0 2017 1,169 2 2 251 66 0 ENFORCEMENT DATA DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2016 328 4,511 49 356 6,339 2017 284 2,617 30 251 5,526

SOURCE: Pennsylvania State Police