× State Police DUI arrest numbers for New Year’s holiday weekend drop from same span last year

HARRISBURG — The number of people arrested by Pennsylvania State Police for driving under the influence over the three-day New Year’s weekend dropped sharply from last year, according to numbers released Wednesday.

From Dec. 30, 2017 to Jan. 1 of this year, a total of 284 people were arrested for DUI, State Police say. That total is down from the 328 arrests recorded over the same three-day span in 2016-17.

State police investigated 1,169 crashes over the three-day weekend, almost double the number investigated during the same period last year, when troopers responded to 595 crashes.

Of the 1,169 collisions investigated, 66 involved alcohol, 251 people were injured, and two people were killed.

In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 2,617 speeding citations, 251 seatbelt citations, and 30 child safety seat citations.

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by State Police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.