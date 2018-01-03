× Texas woman brought back to Pennsylvania to face charges in 2014 sale of missing York County man’s home

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Texas woman has been brought back to Pennsylvania to face felony charges in connection to the 2014 sale of a missing man’s home.

Connie Pender, 43, is charged allegedly notarizing forged documents for property that belonged to her mother and her stepfather.

Pender was unable to post bail, and committed to Lancaster County Prison.

FOX43’s Mark Roper had more on the developments in the bizarre case in December.