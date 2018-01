× Two dead in Perry County house fire

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were killed in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Perry County.

The fire broke out at a Liverpool residence in the 600 block of N. Front Street. The call came in at 3 p.m.

Officials say the deceased individuals, who have not been named, were found on the first floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story has been updated from its previous version.