$100,000 Millionaire Raffle weekly winner ticket sold at Lancaster Turkey Hill store

MIDDLETOWN — The winning ticket number for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s eighth and final $100,000 weekly drawing prize for theNew Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold at a Lancaster County Turkey Hill store, the Lottery announced Thursday.

The game’s main drawing will take place Saturday night.

The final weekly winning ticket, No. 00336521, was randomly drawn from the 77,288 ticket numbers sold from Dec. 26, 2017 to Jan. 1, 2018. It was sold at the Turkey Hill store on the 1400 block of Stony Battery Road in Lancaster.