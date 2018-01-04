× 13 individuals with motorcycle gang connections sentenced in drug trafficking conspiracy

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that thirteen individuals were sentenced in connection with a cocaine and methamphetamine drug trafficking conspiracy in multiple counties within the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the individuals, some of whom were members of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club and affiliated gangs, sold methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride, Schedule II controlled substances, between December 2014 and April 2016 in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Northumberland, Perry and Snyder Counties.

The thirteen individuals were sentenced between December 7, 2016 and January 3, 2018:

Arthur Houze, 49, of Harrisburg – 151 months’ imprisonment

Michael Herman, 49, of Harrisburg – 120 months’ imprisonment

Scott Ohler, 50, of Harrisburg – 110 months’ imprisonment

Michael Finsterbush, 50, of Lemoyne – 100 months’ imprisonment

Joseph Newton, 47, of Selinsgrove – 96 months’ imprisonment

Phillip Bennett, 43, of Elizabethtown – 70 months’ imprisonment

Timothy Watson, 42, of Lemoyne – 70 months’ imprisonment

Eric West, 29, of Shermans Dale – 70 months’ imprisonment

Justin Spiegle, 41, of Liverpool – 60 months’ imprisonment

John Nace, 41, of York – 48 months’ imprisonment

Douglas Lesniak, 46, of Steelton – 30 months’ imprisonment

Michael Sanders, 43, of Selinsgrove – 25 months’ imprisonment

Marcie Herman, 47, of Harrisburg – 6 months’ imprisonment / 6 months’ in-home detention

Source: United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania