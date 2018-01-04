13 individuals with motorcycle gang connections sentenced in drug trafficking conspiracy
HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that thirteen individuals were sentenced in connection with a cocaine and methamphetamine drug trafficking conspiracy in multiple counties within the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the individuals, some of whom were members of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club and affiliated gangs, sold methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride, Schedule II controlled substances, between December 2014 and April 2016 in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Northumberland, Perry and Snyder Counties.
The thirteen individuals were sentenced between December 7, 2016 and January 3, 2018:
Arthur Houze, 49, of Harrisburg – 151 months’ imprisonment
Michael Herman, 49, of Harrisburg – 120 months’ imprisonment
Scott Ohler, 50, of Harrisburg – 110 months’ imprisonment
Michael Finsterbush, 50, of Lemoyne – 100 months’ imprisonment
Joseph Newton, 47, of Selinsgrove – 96 months’ imprisonment
Phillip Bennett, 43, of Elizabethtown – 70 months’ imprisonment
Timothy Watson, 42, of Lemoyne – 70 months’ imprisonment
Eric West, 29, of Shermans Dale – 70 months’ imprisonment
Justin Spiegle, 41, of Liverpool – 60 months’ imprisonment
John Nace, 41, of York – 48 months’ imprisonment
Douglas Lesniak, 46, of Steelton – 30 months’ imprisonment
Michael Sanders, 43, of Selinsgrove – 25 months’ imprisonment
Marcie Herman, 47, of Harrisburg – 6 months’ imprisonment / 6 months’ in-home detention
Source: United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania