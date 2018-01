Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced Thursday it will not be suspending service on any of its routes.

During a board meeting, CAT said that it has entered into a two-year agreement with Rabbittransit.

The agreement is an effort to help CAT management shore up the company's finances through consultation work.

Cutting service on Route F in Enola, Cumberland County, as well as the night loops on Routes 3 and 6 in downtown Harrisburg, was previously suggested as a cost-saving measure.