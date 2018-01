× Crews on the scene of house fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a house fire.

Emergency dispatch confirms that emergency personnel is on the scene of a house fire in the 10000 block of Pathvalley Road in Metal Township.

The flames broke out sometime around 4:15 a.m.

At this time, there is no word on the extent of any damage or if there are any injuries.