District Attorney's office hires two retired York County police chiefs

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two retired York County police chiefs are among new the new hires for new District Attorney Dave Sunday.

Former York City police chief, Wes Kahley, has been hired as a county detective.

Former West Manchester Township police chief, Art Smith, Jr., has been hired as the chief county detective.

Kyle King, a spokesman for the DA’s office, confirmed the hires.