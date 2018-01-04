Early morning snow slows Thursday commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Snow arrived in Lancaster County early Thursday morning slowing the commute for motorists.

The snow caused some slippery conditions on back roads in some areas across Central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is out treating and monitoring the roads. They advise motorists to drive slow and leave plenty go space between vehicles. In addition, they remind drivers to keep an emergency kit in the car, be cautious of black ice, and remove all snow or ice from the car before leaving the driveway.

High winds and bitter cold temperatures are expected on Thursday. PennDOT says that may cause some drifting.

For updated weather conditions and advisories, visit 511pa.com.