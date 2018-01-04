× Former York Suburban superintendent applies for diversionary program administered by DA’s Office

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Merkle, the former York Suburban superintendent accused of causing damage to the vehicles of the then district’s assistant superintendent, has applied for a pre-trial diversionary program, the York County District Attorney’s Office confirms to FOX43.

The application, filed by the 54-year-old Merkle on December 26, is for an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) which, if successfully completed, “may result in dismissal and expungement of criminal charges,” the district attorney’s office states. The ARD, which is typically for first-time, nonviolent offenders, is currently under consideration.

On September 11, Merkle, who faces two counts of criminal mischief, allegedly placed scratches on former assistant superintendent Patricia Maloney’s Jeep (around 5:15 p.m.) and Volvo, at approximately 9:15 p.m., at the high school. Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed Merkle in the act.

Police interviewed Merkle on November 22 and she admitted causing the damage to both of the vehicles.

Merkle, who had been with the school district since 1990, resigned from her position in late September.