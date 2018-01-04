FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Senator Scott Wagner

York County State Senator Scott Wagner stopped by the FOX43 studios Thursday morning to discuss his run for governor.

The first-term Republican is one of four GOP candidates looking to take on Governor Tom Wolf this November, joining Speaker of the House Mike Turzai, Pittsburgh-area businessman Paul Mango, and Pittsburgh attorney Laura Ellsworth on the ticket.

Wagner, who also owns Central Pennsylvania-based trash and recycling company Penn Waste, is one of the most outspoken lawmakers in the state legislature and one of the most outspoken critics of Governor Tom Wolf. Wagner is also an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and has been unofficially endorsed by Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon.