× Friday freeze: Gusts 35 to 40MPH produce dangerous wind chill values of -5 to -20 degrees

BLUSTERY COUPLE OF DAYS

Prepare for gusty, frigid conditions for a couple of days. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight at 10PM through 6PM Saturday. Wind chill values between 5 to 20 below zero. These wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Limit

time outside. If you have to be outside, dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Where hat and gloves. Please be mindful of your pets too. The bitter cold can have impact on them as well. Afternoon temperatures are only in the teens the next couple of days. Morning lows will flirt with records both Saturday and Sunday morning. Winds begin to subside Saturday. Calmer conditions and clear skies drop temperatures like a rock by Sunday morning. It’s another below average day in the lower 20s Sunday despite mostly sunny skies.

WATCHING NEXT SYSTEM

Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing Monday. However, it’s difficult to scour out the Arctic cold air mass that has had us stuck in the teens and 20s. With temperatures attempting to warm, there is concern with the next system for a wintry mix,

including freezing rain. Moisture arrives during the late day hours Monday. Concern is the upper levels warming faster than the below freezing surface temperatures. Precipitation type could be a period of freezing rain, sleet and maybe a transition to snow before ending early Tuesday morning. We’ll keep you posted. Most of Tuesday is dry with highs in the middle 30s. A great couple of days heading our way midweek, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist