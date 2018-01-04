× Harrisburg-area animal rights group plans to protest at Farm Show Saturday

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg-area animal rights group is planning to stage a protest on the first day of the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Harrisburg Area Animal Action, a group that says it uses “nonviolent direct action based on past historical social justice movements to…challenge the social norm of eating and using animals,” will stage its non-violent protest in the Farm Show’s designated free-speech zone Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the event posted on its Facebook page.

“We will protest the absolutely abhorrent use of animals for food and entertainment,” the group’s post said. “The PA Farm Show is one of the most visible showcases of this horrorshow (sic) in the country. This will be a standard ‘protest’ only, we are not planning a disruption.

“It is our hope that we can gather enough activists at one time, on opening night of the Farm Show, to make a significant impression.”