Kmart stores in Harrisburg, Enola and Sears store in Hanover will close this year, company says

Two area Kmart stores — one in Harrisburg, another in Enola — and a Sears store in Hanover are among the 103 stores that will be closed this year by Sears Holdings, the company announced Thursday.

The Kmart in Harrisburg is located at 5050 Jonestown Road. The Enola Kmart is located on 463 N. Enola Routes 11 & 15. And the Hanover Sears store is located at 1155 Carlisle Street.

Sears Holdings said in its announcement that it will close a total of 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores nationwide. The closings will occur between March and April of this year.

Employees at the affected stores will receive severance and will have the chance to apply for open positions at other locations, the announcement said.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12 at the closing stores.