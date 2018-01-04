Light snow ends Thursday morning, then a bitter burst of arctic air arrives for the rest of the week

ANOTHER ARCTIC BLAST: Another burst of arctic air is on the way, but first we closely watch a coastal storm to begin the morning. Our region gets clipped by the back edge. Snow showers and even periods of light snow continue through late morning, especially east. There’s the chance for a coating to 3 inches, especially along the eastern half of the region. Temperatures are in the teens to near 20 degrees to start. Winds pick up fast Thursday morning, and some sun slowly breaks through during the afternoon from west to east. Winds turn very gusty during the afternoon, and wind chills range from the single digits to lower teens. Actual afternoon high temperatures are in the lower 20s. Friday brings no break from the cold. Morning wind chills are well below 0, and morning temperatures are in the single digits. Skies turn partly sunny skies after the frigid start, with bitter cold afternoon temperatures in the lower teens. Wind chill values are brutal as well, in the negative single digits.

BITTER COLD WEEKEND: Saturday brings more sunshine, but still some breezes. Temperatures are in the teens again after a bitterly cold start near and below 0. Wind chill values are in the single digits during the afternoon. Sunday shows some small moderation in temperatures. Expect readings in the upper teens to lower 20s. Of course, mornings get a brutally cold start too. Morning lows begin in the single digits, and could even dip below 0 for a few spots. Skies turn mostly cloudy during the afternoon after some sunshine to start.

NEXT WEEK: Monday continues a gradual thaw, but the next system approaches fast. Depending on how long it takes to scour out the cold air, there could be a wintry mix to start late Monday before a transition to rain for most through the night. We’ll monitor the wintry mix chances into Tuesday morning. Temperatures do at least manage to jump above the freezing mark during the afternoon on both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is partly cloudy and a bit colder. Readings are in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Have a great Thursday!