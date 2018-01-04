× Litter of puppies, two horses perish in barn fire, officials say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A litter of puppies and two horses were killed in a barn fire Thursday morning in East Earl Township, fire officials tell FOX43.

Emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of Springville Road sometime before 9:30 a.m.

The fire was caused by a heat lamp which was used to keep the puppies warm, officials add.

The barn has been deemed a total loss.

Sad update: Fire official says barn fire was caused,accidentally, by a heat lamp used to keep a litter of puppies warm. The litter and two horses were killed in the fire. Total loss around $75,000. @fox43 — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) January 4, 2018

This story has been updated from its previous version.