Litter of puppies, two horses perish in barn fire, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A litter of puppies and two horses were killed in a barn fire Thursday morning in East Earl Township, fire officials tell FOX43.
Emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of Springville Road sometime before 9:30 a.m.
The fire was caused by a heat lamp which was used to keep the puppies warm, officials add.
The barn has been deemed a total loss.
This story has been updated from its previous version.
40.118781 -76.027586