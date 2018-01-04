School Closings & Delays

Litter of puppies, two horses perish in barn fire, officials say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A litter of puppies and two horses were killed in a barn fire Thursday morning in East Earl Township, fire officials tell FOX43.

Emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of Springville Road sometime before 9:30 a.m.

The fire was caused by a heat lamp which was used to keep the puppies warm, officials add.

The barn has been deemed a total loss.

