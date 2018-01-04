Man whose stolen gun was found, used by 10-year-old boy arrested in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man wanted after an incident that sent a child to the hospital was arrested Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Tremayne James, 24, was taken into custody around 8:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Forster Street without incident.

On December 7, a 6-year-old girl was shot by her 10-year-old brother. An investigation determined that the boy found and fired a .40-caliber handgun — that was allegedly stolen and hid in a residence by James — which struck his sister in the chest, police said.

An arrest warrant charged James with person not to possess firearm, receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.