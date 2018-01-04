× Mechanicsburg woman arrested for DUI after 3-car crash in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Mechanicsburg woman was arrested for DUI after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash at South Market Street and Bumble Bee Hollow Road on Tuesday, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Gloria Thatcher-Miller, of the 1700 block of Main Street, Mechanicsburg, allegedly told police during their investigation of the crash that she was distracted while driving. Police say Thatcher-Miller displayed multiple indicators of impairment. She was arrested after the investigation was completed and charged with DUI.

Thatcher-Miller was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a later date.