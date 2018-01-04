× New Cumberland woman facing charges after allegedly assaulting her mother

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A New Cumberland woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting her mother.

Jamie Cooper, 41, is facing aggravated assault and simple assault among other related charges.

On December 27 around 3:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Centerview Avenue in New Cumberland for a report of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police found that Cooper had assaulted her mother to the point that she suffered injuries, including a broken arm and fractured her hip.

According to a third party that called police, the assault had occurred around 10:00 a.m., but wasn’t reported until the third party discovered it later in the afternoon.

Cooper was arrested and remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail. She later posted bail and was released.