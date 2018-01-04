PA Farm Show opening food court early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, PA. - The food court at the PA Farm Show is opening one day early. Starting tomorrow, visitors can sample all kinds of foods, fried and otherwise. New menu items include fresh-baked on-site chocolate chip cookies and dark chocolate-covered bacon. This year also marks the 65th anniversary of the famous Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association milkshakes.

If the food at the Farm Show isn't enough to butter you up, you may want to check out this year's butter sculpture. It weighs 1,000 pounds and depicts the diversity of Pennsylvania agriculture, specially jobs that support the dairy industry.

"It provides an opportunity for us to join with our partners in agriculture to show strength in our diversity," said Maria Forry from Oregon Dairy Farm. "You will see the incredible artistry and the dedication that it takes to create the sculpture."

You can see the butter sculpture in the Farm Show's main hall. Once the farm show closes, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County, where it will be converted into renewable energy.