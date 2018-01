YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West Manchester Township Police are looking for the suspects involved in a vehicle pursuit on New Year’s Day.

According to police, the pictured individuals led police on a high-speed chase while operating a stolen white Saturn Vue.

The pursuit started in the 1100 block of Roosevelt Avenue after the suspects purchased items at Royal Farms, police add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michael Jordan at 717-792-9514 or mjordan@wmtwp.com.