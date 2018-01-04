Top College Quarterbacks declare for NFL Draft

Two of the top rated College Quarterbacks declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday evening.

UCLA QB Josh Rosen and USC QB Sam Darnold announced their decisions via social media.

Rosen posted this message to supporters at UCLA:

Thankful to be a Bruin pic.twitter.com/iph754UL2b — Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) January 3, 2018

Shortly after, Darnold posted his own video message to USC supporters.

USC QB Sam Darnold announces he's declaring for the NFL draft via Instagram [Part I] pic.twitter.com/8JKlneOYBO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2018

[Part II] Sam Darnold bids farewell to USC pic.twitter.com/IuQTaRib4r — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2018

The duo have been projected by many to be the top two selections in the NFL Draft.

The teams in the top two spots of the Draft, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, both are in need of a quarterback.

Now, Rosen and Darnold join Wyoming QB Josh Allen as the top quarterback prospects available.