× Two Lancaster County men facing charges in separate drug deliveries that resulted in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges in separate drug deliveries that caused fentanyl-related deaths of two men.

Joesph Colomba, 19, and Shawn Stanford, 34, are facing felony drug delivery resulting in death charges.

Currently, Colomba is serving an 8-to-20 year sentence for supplying a fatal batch of heroin to a Lancaster County man in 2016.

Colomba’s recent charge is regarding a February 2017 death of a 34-year-old Millersville man.

Police were able to determine that an acquaintance, Angela Giambilis, provided him with the heroin, which she had obtained from Colomba. Giambilis is also charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

Stanford is charged with providing fentanyl-laced heroin to a 34-year-old man who died on November 14, 2017.

Police found unused bags of heroin at the scene that tested positive for both heroin and fentanyl, and an autopsy revealed fentanyl in the victim’s system.

The sale of the heroin that led to the man’s death was eventually traced to Stanford, who is now at Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.