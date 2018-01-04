× Waynesboro man dies after early morning crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Waynesboro man is dead after an early morning crash.

Charles Kauffman, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On January 4 at approximately 3:35 a.m., crews responded to Loop Road in Quincy Township for a reported crash.

Officials found that Kauffman was traveling south on Loop Road when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, causing him to cross into the northbound lane and hit a utility pole.

The impact of the utility pole caused Kauffman’s vehicle to spin and come to a final rest facing east.

Kauffman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.